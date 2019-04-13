Peter prepares to make a mark with the Lions

READY: Peter Bennett (right) with Roland Sjollema and Raylene Drew. Peter is busy preparing to take over as president of the Fernvale Lions.

Name: Peter Bennett.

Occupation: Retired.

Age: 67.

Marital status: Working on it.

How long have you been the president of Lions?

I was approached by our current president to see if I would be interested. The answer was yes and we have already started to plan for the next year.

What do you like most about being a Lion?

It is a great feeling to know that you will be the president of the Fernvale Lions. The club has now a place to call home in Fernvale and that is thanks to all those who believed in us. We are now in a great place to not only help the local community but also other projects.

Being a Lion to me means being able to interact with all aspects of the local community - the police, church groups, the local fire brigade and the people of Fernvale. The Lions motto is "to serve”.

What rules do you live by?

I live by the honesty rule. If you are not honest with yourself, then you will end up living a life of lies.

Have you met anyone famous? Who and when?

Due to my past I have been fortunate to meet many famous people - Tom Jones, Mick Jagger, John Farnham, Michael Jackson, David Bowie, Professor Fred Hollows and many more all back in the '70s, '80s and early '90s.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

Not an easy question but my greatest would be to believe that anything is possible if you put your mind to it. I wanted to work for the Beatles when I left school and after a few years I ended up working for the Beatles record company. Close enough I would say.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

Famine. Every country in the world can become self-sufficient if the governments of those countries would release the purse strings and stop corruption.

Notwithstanding the number, how old do you feel and why?

My brain says about 30 but the body is saying 80.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why?

I love the game of golf but am hopeless at it. I loved restoring my HJ panel van. I can't get enough of travel.

What is your happiest childhood memory?

I grew up in the outer northern suburbs of Melbourne, which in those days was country. I loved getting up at 5am to meet the local milky and his horse. I did the round with him and earned my first wage - 6 shillings or about 60 cents today.