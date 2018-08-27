Peter makes big impression in professional wrestling debut

RUMBLE: It took a whole host of opponents to eliminate Peter Crausaz from his debut bout.

RUMBLE: It took a whole host of opponents to eliminate Peter Crausaz from his debut bout. Barbara Bowman

PROFESSIONAL WRESTLING: Peter Crausaz might have only wrestled in his debut match but he has made an immediate impact.

His appearance in the main event of the Legends Valley Wrestling Madness show in Laidley earlier this month saw him dominate the competition by slam- ming opponents at will and easily tossing them out of his way.

Only until the rest of the participants in the ring combined together was Crausaz, who stands more than 190cm tall and weighs close to 150kg, eliminated from the no-holds-barred battle royal.

After giving up rugby league, the Marburg local was looking for something to do and happened across a newspaper story about LVW.

The 26-year-old has been training in the squared circle since November of last year and finally got a chance this month to show what we could do under the bright lights.

"It was awesome. I loved it. Even though I wasn't in it for long, I loved it,” Crausaz said.

"I just the love of art of it.

"A lot of hard work goes into it.”

He grew up on wrestling, idolising the monstrous Kane of WWE fame as a kid, and hones his craft three nights a week in Ipswich.

"When I first started training, I definitely felt the pain straight away,” he said.

"I still get bruises now and then from training, but you do get used to it.”

He recently took on a new ring name - Big Pete Dillinger - with showmanship just as important in professional wrestling as size or athleticism.

When Crausaz isn't in the ring, he works in grounds maintenance but he has high ambitions for a career in wrestling, with an opportunity at the title the next goal he wants to tick off after making his debut.

LVW will return to the Lockyer Valley on Saturday, September 1 in Gatton.