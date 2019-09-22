Peter makes a plea to help save the planet

ENVIRONMENTALIST: Peter Darvall is passionate about the natural world

Name: Peter Darvall

Occupation: I'm a retired rural vet and full-time environmentalist. I'm also a committee member with Lockyer Uplands Catchments Inc.

Age: 81

Marital Status: Married for 55 years

What do you enjoy most about working with the environment?

The challenge of sustaining biodiversity on my land in the face of climate change.

Why would you encourage people to be more involved with the environment?

People really need to connect with and help to regenerate the living environment. It's essential if we are to survive.

What's the best advice you've ever received?

Don't close your mind.

Have you met anyone famous, who and when?

I went through university with Peter Doherty, who later won a Nobel Prize for immunology.

He's also an advocate of climate change.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

Being able to give animals and plants a life they may not otherwise have had.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

Consumerist attitudes.

Notwithstanding the number, how old do you feel and why?

I feel closer to 55-60 because I just can't seem to find the stop button.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why?

Gardening on a most unpromising site, to prove it can be done.

What is your happiest childhood memory?

My first Wolf Cub camp in 1946, at Armstrong's Creek in the Samford Valley.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district? My home acres.

What would you do if you won the Lotto?

I'd put the money towards helping rebuild Binna Burra, which was destroyed in the recent bushfires.

Who do you most admire, dead or living?

Doug Cummings, my mentor, role model and a vet surgeon.

The late Goff Morgan, Archie Nixon and Ike Titmarsh, all cattle breeders and men who worked hard to be better people and were thoughtful of the environment.