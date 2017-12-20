Menu
Pet rescue urges families to avoid adoption this Christmas

Try fostering an animal.
Melanie Keyte
by

CHRISTMAS can feel like the perfect opportunity to give your child, sibling or other loved one their dream pet.

But Alittlebitiffy Animal Sanctuary founder Iffy Glendinning wants families to rethink this gift idea and has closed the guinea pig rescue to adoptions over the holiday period.

"In that four to 12 weeks after Christmas, we will get as many guinea pigs surrendered as the rest of the year,” she said.

"A lot of pet stores advertise guinea pigs as a good Christmas present, but most people don't realise how much work they are.

"They commit without thinking it through.”

One week before Christmas, the sanctuary is full with more than 50 guinea pigs, between homing abandoned rodents and temporarily boarding others' pets.

Though they're not endorsing adoptions, Ms Glendinning invited families to foster a surrendered animal for the Christmas break and consider adoption after the silly season had passed.

"You can still adopt in the first two to three weeks after Christmas. But this way, you can figure out if the pet will be a good fit first,” she said.

"They're a life, not a gift.”

Alittlebitiffy boards guinea pigs over holidays for a small weekly fee. Find out more via their Facebook page here.

Topics:  alittlebitiffy animal sanctuary animals christmas christmas gifts guinea pigs pets

