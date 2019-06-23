Pet Register warns of possible animal baiting

The Lockyer Valley Lost Pet Register advised animal owners to contact their vets immediately if they suspected their pets had ingested baits.

ANIMAL owners are urged to be aware of possible animal baiting in the Lockyer Valley region following instances of dogs, cats and birds dying.

The Lockyer Valley Lost Pet Register made a Facebook post this afternoon warning animals had died during the past few days from possible bait ingestion in the Regency Downs area among Swan Road and Wagtail Drive.

The post stated the type of bait was unknown but advised animal owners to contact their vets immediately if they suspected their pets had ingested baits.