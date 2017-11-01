Pet owners urged to help deter cats killing birds

SICK OF IT: Gatton Veterinary Surgery's senior vet Amanda Phillips urges residents to stop feeding feral and stray cats to help curb population numbers.

SICK OF IT: Gatton Veterinary Surgery's senior vet Amanda Phillips urges residents to stop feeding feral and stray cats to help curb population numbers. Francis Witsenhuysen

IT'S A wildlife epidemic that one local vet says "has always been an issue people are just becoming more aware of it.”

Recent research has revealed feral and pet cats kill more than one million birds in Australia every day and pet owners are being urged to take steps to help the situation.

Published in the journal of Biological Conversation, the study estimated feral cats wiped out 316 million birds every year, while pets killed 61 million annually.

The numbers are based on results from almost 100 studies by environmental scientists across the country, each sampling cat population density. Another set of nearly100 studies assessed feline diet.

Gatton Veterinary Surgery senior vet Dr Amanda Phillips said while pet owners couldn't solve the problem they could help the situation.

"Those numbers do not surprise me,” she said.

"We have a huge amount of stray, feral and un-desexed pet cats in the Lockyer Valley and we regularly get a lot of cats surrendered or dumped and ending up in the pound,” she said.

"We need owners taking responsibility by de sexing their cats, putting a bell on them and keeping them inside to make sure they aren't reproducing and contributing to these numbers. Pet owners can help the situation by not contributing to it.”

While injured birds are brought into the surgery at times, Dr Phillips said it was rare because once a cat has got to a bird it's usually the end of it.

"It really is a long distance plan, to reduce feral cat populations, because they are such prolific breeders and good hunters,” she said.

"Not feeding ferals helps the situation because you are preventing them from reproducing as rapidly.

"The government needs to look at how they can reduce the number of feral cats.”

Trapping feral cats is one way to reduce population numbers, however Dr Phillips said she didn't entirely agree with trapping animals.

"If you trap a cat and remove it, another one is going to take its place because of the numbers,” Dr Phillips said.

"If you are trapping how often are you checking those traps?... we are coming into a hot summer and they may be feral cats but they need to not suffer. There is a welfare issue there too.”

A Lockyer Valley Regional Council spokesman said they had two departments working on cat problems in the region.

"The organisation is currently reviewing and improving laws surrounding cat ownership,” they said.

"Feral cat baiting is included in the Lockyer Valley Regional Council's baiting program (on request). And the Environment & Pest Unit has increased its baiting program from one to two programs a year to four to five per year.”

The spokesman said council's Local Laws and Environment and Pest Unit gave out 30 cage cat traps to the Lockyer community at no charge.

In a bid to raise public awareness for this ongoing issue, the Spokesman said council participates in community events, field days and attends selected regional expos.

"Council works in collaboration with Community Groups to identify these risks and has ongoing community group consultations, landholder assistance and participation in cat control and this will remain a Council priority in its Pest Management area,” they said.

"The Environment & Pest Unit within Council has also introduced an education program for the region's youth through school visits from Council Officers on pest vertebrae, invasive weeds awareness as well as responsible pet ownership.

"Council lobbies its State Department neighbours on all pest vertebrae issues when it impacts on the community and also the environment's ecology.”

For more information please visit the Council's Pest Management Plan, available at www.lvrc.qld.gov.au