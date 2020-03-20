Pet detectives, bush experts called in search for lost dog

HOPEFUL: Jo Martin holds hope for finding her dog, Izzy, who has been missing since a horrific crash on the Bruce Highway.

HOPEFUL: Jo Martin holds hope for finding her dog, Izzy, who has been missing since a horrific crash on the Bruce Highway.

ONE North Queensland woman says she will "stop at nothing" to find her missing dog, employing bush experts and pet detectives, following leads and even camping on the side of the highway after her 'best friend' went missing in a car crash.

Townsville resident Jo Martin "hasn't stopped looking" since Izzy, her bullarab x greyhound went missing.

A horrifying crash between her car and a truck on the Bruce Highway, 5km south of Guthalungra, saw Ms Martin and Izzy flung inside her car as it rolled for more than over 100m.

As she laid in her car trapped, she watched as a "clearly traumatised" Izzy ran out through one of the broken windows.

Izzy has been missing for more than two weeks after she was in a car crash.

Two weeks later, Ms Martin knows that with every passing day she is less likely to find her four-legged friend and has pulled out all the stops to find her.

She's even engaged the services of a pet detective and a bush expert to help her in the search.

"I've been pretty traumatised from the whole thing, I've pretty much cried every day," she said.

"The pet detectives have been brilliant in helping me not only come up with ideas, but just providing emotional support as well. If there's a lead, they'll suggest things I'd never even consider, like checking CCTV.

"I've even got a bush expert, Jake Cassar, who thinks she is still alive, and that gives me hope.

"He's given some suggestions on how to coax her out and some tips. I've even camped out to see if she might turn up."

Jo Martin and her dog Izzy.

Ms Martin said she had narrowed it down to four options, which helped her to deal with the situation she was facing.

"She's either still out there roaming around, passed away, picked up by someone and now their pet or someone hasn't taken them to a vet yet to check her microchip," she said.

"Honestly, every day gets more difficult. I would just like to know what happened to her and if she's safe."

A shining light through the difficult time has been the kind community that has banded together to help her.

She said no one had questioned her search, showing how great "the human spirit and love of dogs is".

"I've spent a lot of time around Guthalungra and south of Townsville because of the search, and not one person has ever gone 'why are you doing this', they've all wanted to help," she said.

"From Townsville to Mackay people have given me leads and kept an eye out.

"I know the chances get slimmer every day, but if anyone has a lead or sees anything I would love for them to reach out to me."

If you have a lead, Ms Martin can be contacted on 0420 613 723.