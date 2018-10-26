Pet care crucial in hot temperatures

With temperatures set to skyrocket this weekend, the RSPCA is once again pleading with pet owners to be aware of the dangers of heat stress.

Last year several dogs died, two of them after they became entangled while tethered in the back yard.

"A dog can survive for days without food, but in these temperatures, if they don't have shade or can't reach water they'll die,” RSPCA Qld spokesperson Michael Beatty said.

"A rope or a chain can easily become entangled in furniture or plants and that can be fatal.

"It's far better to make the yard or courtyard secure and then it won't be necessary to tether the dog in the first place.

Mr Beatty recommended at least two to three containers of water for animals in case one was knocked over.

And despite all the warnings, he said people were still leaving animals in the car or on the back of utes.

"People simply have to be aware of the dangers,” he said.

If it's thirty degrees outside, the temperature inside a car can potentially rise to well over forty degrees in less than five minutes.

"We tested a light coloured sedan and the temperature rose to 57 degrees in twelve minutes. Any animal left inside would have been dead.”

Exercising dogs in the middle of the day can also be dangerous at this time of the year.

Mr Beatty said they tended to overheat very quickly and once their temperature rises above forty degrees they can die.

"If a dog is suffering from heat stress it's imperative to get its temperature down as quickly as possible,” Mr Beatty warned.

"Hose them down with water and better still place ice packs on their head and stomach. It's no good rushing them to the vet in a hot car because the chances are their temperature will continue to rise. Try to cool them down first.”