Errol Selwyn Damrow, who secretly filmed his NDIS carer naked when she rented a room at his property, shields his face as he leaves Mackay courthouse with his solicitor after pleading guilty to the charge.

A PHYSICALLY impaired mechanic now labelled a "peeping Tom" and a "pervert" secretly filmed his NDIS carer naked while she was renting a room from his Mackay home.

Now the 64 year old has a jail term hanging over his head and a conviction recorded.

The woman, who resided on the top half of the home, was shocked to discover a camera had been strategically placed to capture her while she was most vulnerable.

Mackay Magistrates Court heard the woman had noticed a flashing red light alerting her to the position of the device in her quarters in May last year.

She recovered more than 140 deleted files from an SD card and was left feeling "violated" and "disgusted".

But her employer Errol Selwyn Damrow claimed to police he was drunk and had little memory of the conduct.

The pair met when she brought a motorcycle to him to be repaired.

At one point she mentioned she had been looking for work and Damrow suggested she become his NDIS carer.

She also later moved into his home and rented a room on the top half of the Glenpark St property, while he resided on the ground level.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Sabine Scott said the woman was "shocked and appalled" by the offending and told police, "I felt unsafe, violated and disgusted".

"I could not believe that he had done that as I had worked for him for a few months and he had spent time with my family," she said in her statement.

Sgt Scott said probation was too lenient for the offending, arguing a jail term was in range and pushed for a conviction to be recorded.

"The victim was there to assist (Damrow)," Sgt Scott said.

Magistrate James Morton agreed the conduct "goes to the root of community trust".

The court heard Damrow had issues with his vision and used a walking aid, but Sgt Scott said the woman told police he was still repairing motorbikes up until she left in late May.

Damrow pleaded guilty to observations in breach of privacy - genital or anal between May 6 and 19 this year.

Defence solicitor Sean Gibbs, of Fisher Dore Lawyers, said his client was "unsure why … or how this happened" and that it "eats away at him".

The court heard he had initially denied the conduct to police before saying he had been drinking heavily and "done something stupid" and would not pay the price.

"His memory of the incident because of his drinking is limited," Mr Gibbs said, adding alcohol was "a direct cause of this offending" and his client had not drunk since July.

On the question of why it occurred Mr Morton said, "I think I can safely infer it was (for) self gratification."

Mr Gibbs pushed for probation, but Mr Morton rejected the submission highlighting the conduct as too serious.

The court heard he had limited and dated entries on his criminal history and nothing of a like nature.

Mr Morton said Damrow had taken "some steps" in setting up the camera to capture the woman in private.

"The community will know … you're a peeping Tom … you're a pervert," Mr Morton said.

Damrow was jailed for three months, wholly suspended for 12 months, and a conviction was recorded.