Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Lucy Turnbull. Picture: Adam Yip
Lucy Turnbull. Picture: Adam Yip
Politics

‘Personal reasons’: Lucy Turnbull exits Sydney Commission

by Anna Caldwell
24th Mar 2020 8:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Lucy Turnbull will step down from leading the Greater Sydney Commission for personal reasons.

The state government made the announcement today, confirming that deputy chief commissioner Geoff Roberts will step into the role of chief commissioner.

In a statement, Premier Gladys Berejiklian thanks Ms Turnbull for her service.

Stepping down... Lucy Turnbull. Picture: Adam Yip
Stepping down... Lucy Turnbull. Picture: Adam Yip

Ms Turnbull was appointed chief commissioner of the GSC in 2015, tasked by the NSW government to deliver strong strategic planning for metropolitan Sydney.

Key stakeholders have been informed the Premier will make an announcement at 9am.

CEO of the Committee for Sydney Gabriel Metcalf commended Ms Turnbull.

Lucy and Malcolm Turnbull at a Sydney dinner late last year.
Lucy and Malcolm Turnbull at a Sydney dinner late last year.

"Lucy has given a lifetime of public service to Sydney and set out a bold vision for the city as Chief Commissioner.

She has worked tirelessly to champion our city and is people and for that we should be grateful."

Originally published as 'Personal reasons': Lucy Turnbull exits Greater Sydney Commission

More Stories

editors picks lucy turnbull politics turnbull

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Student withdrawn from school after contact with virus

        Student withdrawn from school after contact with virus

        News At least one child in the Somerset has been put into isolation.

        • 24th Mar 2020 9:30 AM
        EIGHT IN A ROW: No last minute campaigning for veteran mayor

        premium_icon EIGHT IN A ROW: No last minute campaigning for veteran mayor

        News In his eighth election race, mayor Graeme Lehmann won’t be waiting nervously on...

        • 24th Mar 2020 9:30 AM
        Good rains, coronavirus make for promising show and sale

        premium_icon Good rains, coronavirus make for promising show and sale

        News A positive shift in the season at the start of the year means there’ll be strong...

        • 24th Mar 2020 9:15 AM