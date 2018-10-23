Menu
Login
ambulance
ambulance Contributed
Breaking

Person trapped in truck, caravan crash

Jarrard Potter
by
23rd Oct 2018 3:55 PM | Updated: 4:28 PM

A PERSON was trapped in a collision between a truck, car and caravan on the Pacific Highway near Tabbimoble this afternoon.

Emergency services responded to the collision at about 4.30pm this afternoon, which occurred between Darkys Rd and Minyumai Rd.

Live Traffic NSW is reporting heavy traffic conditions at the scene with southbound traffic affected. Motorists are advised to use caution, reduce speed and allow for extra travel time.

editors picks nsw pacific highway pacific highway accident
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Reform could significantly change Queensland's rental market

    Reform could significantly change Queensland's rental market

    News The reform could introduce laws to allow pets in all properties, reduce the number of inspections and allow tenants to hang picture frames.

    Paving a way for women in the motor industry

    Paving a way for women in the motor industry

    News "I'm just as good as what the men are"

    Plainland housing market set to boom

    Plainland housing market set to boom

    News Prices are holding strong across the region

    Community centre upgrade to help those in need

    Community centre upgrade to help those in need

    News Official plans for the community centre are subject to approval.

    Local Partners