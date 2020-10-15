Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A person has been shot after allegedly opening fire on police officers on NSW’s central coast. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Gaye Gerard
A person has been shot after allegedly opening fire on police officers on NSW’s central coast. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Gaye Gerard
Crime

Person shot after police pursuit

by Erin Lyons
15th Oct 2020 11:13 AM

A major police operation is under way on NSW's central coast after a person was shot.

The shot person allegedly opened fire on officers following an earlier police pursuit.

Residents of the Warnervale and Tuggerah Lakes areas have been warned to stay indoors, 2GB reports.

It is understood police have blocked Minnesota Rd in both directions with Polair circling above.

Heavily armed police and emergency services are on the scene.

It is alleged the person was driving a stolen vehicle that had been tracked by police.

More to come

Originally published as Person shot after police pursuit

crime nsw police police chase shooting

Just In

    Just In

      11 new virus cases in NSW

      11 new virus cases in NSW
      • 15th Oct 2020 10:46 AM

      Top Stories

        COAST TO COUNTRY: How young couple got by during COVID

        Premium Content COAST TO COUNTRY: How young couple got by during COVID

        News With meagre government support, a couple shifted their lives to work on a farm and make ends meet

        New data reveals Lockyer childcare centres not up to scratch

        Premium Content New data reveals Lockyer childcare centres not up to scratch

        Education MORE than 30 childcare centres across the region have been rated, some exceeding...

        Clearing Lake Apex one step closer after council vote

        Premium Content Clearing Lake Apex one step closer after council vote

        News A DEBATE erupted over how the Lockyer Valley Regional Council should approach...

        AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $3 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $3 a week for first 12 weeks

        News You get access to local and regional news and the Courier Mail