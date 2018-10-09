Menu
Person seriously injured after falling off back of a truck

Emma Clarke
by
9th Oct 2018 10:27 AM

THE rescue helicopter has been called to airlift a patient who was seriously injured in a workplace incident near Ipswich this morning.

Initial information suggests a person fell from the back of a truck on Clarendon Rd, Clarendon, near Fernvale, at about 9.45am.

Paramedics are treating the patient on scene and the rescue helicopter has been tasked to the scene.

The person is in a serious condition. 

