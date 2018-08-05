Menu
Login
A person has died in a crash in Gaven overnight.
A person has died in a crash in Gaven overnight.
News

One person dead after car catches fire

by Amanda Robbemond
5th Aug 2018 10:52 AM

ONE person has died following a serious crash at Gaven.

Police, paramedics and firefighters were called to Castle Hill Drive around 2.15am to reports of an entrapment.

It is understood the 4WD came off the road where it crashed into a tree and caught on fire.

The driver and sole occupant died on the scene.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze within five minutes.

The Forensic Crash Unit are investigating and urging anyone with dashcam footage or anyone with any information to come forward.

According to a witness, who declined to be named, there were several explosions as the car crashed, instantly bursting into flames.

Senior Sergeant Brett MacGibbon told media that it was possible another car was involved.

Next of kin have not yet been notified.

car fire crash fatality qas qps

Top Stories

    Foot and mouth disease at top of agenda for Somerset region

    Foot and mouth disease at top of agenda for Somerset region

    News Somerset residents are invited to attend a free foot and mouth disease workshop at Toogoolawah to learn more about the highly contagious disease

    100 years of Barbara Keller

    100 years of Barbara Keller

    News Politicians from around the country congratulated Mrs Keller.

    Home is close to the heart of new Assistant Commissioner

    Home is close to the heart of new Assistant Commissioner

    News He moved from his role as Far Northern District Officer.

    Homelessness increases in the Lockyer Valley

    Homelessness increases in the Lockyer Valley

    News Support includes providing anything from food to accommodation.

    Local Partners