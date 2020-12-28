Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A person has been flown to hospital in a critical condition following a serious workplace incident. Picture: Alix Sweeney
A person has been flown to hospital in a critical condition following a serious workplace incident. Picture: Alix Sweeney
News

Person critical after being pinned by vehicle on worksite

Tom Gillespie
28th Dec 2020 8:53 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A person has been flown to hospital in a critical condition after they were reportedly pinned between a vehicle and a pole on a Lockyer Valley worksite this morning.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident just before 6am at a business along Mulgowie Rd, Mulgowie, just south of Laidley.

Paramedics, including a critical care team, treated the person before they were flown to the PA Hospital in Brisbane.

The patient’s gender, age and specific injuries are not clear yet.

Originally published as Person critical after being pinned by vehicle on worksite

Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Vale Greg Steffens, ‘icon’ of Lockyer Valley community

        Premium Content Vale Greg Steffens, ‘icon’ of Lockyer Valley community

        News Family, friends and the Lockyer Valley community are mourning the loss of Greg Steffens who has passed away at the age of 65

        Hospital blow out: Cancer patients at risk

        Premium Content Hospital blow out: Cancer patients at risk

        News "Recovery was observed for some but not all cancer-related services"

        Urgent plea over horror drowning statistic

        Premium Content Urgent plea over horror drowning statistic

        News State's shocking drowning numbers revealed

        All we want for Christmas is rain

        Premium Content All we want for Christmas is rain

        Rural The dreadful state of our tourism draw cards is plain to see across the Lockyer...