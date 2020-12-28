A person has been flown to hospital in a critical condition following a serious workplace incident. Picture: Alix Sweeney

A person has been flown to hospital in a critical condition following a serious workplace incident. Picture: Alix Sweeney

A person has been flown to hospital in a critical condition after they were reportedly pinned between a vehicle and a pole on a Lockyer Valley worksite this morning.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident just before 6am at a business along Mulgowie Rd, Mulgowie, just south of Laidley.

Paramedics, including a critical care team, treated the person before they were flown to the PA Hospital in Brisbane.

The patient’s gender, age and specific injuries are not clear yet.

Originally published as Person critical after being pinned by vehicle on worksite