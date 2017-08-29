Person airlifted after Hatton Vale crash with spinal injuries

EMERGENCY: Ambulance officers got the call this morning after a crash on Thallon and Hannant Rds.

A HELICOPTER has been called to the scene of a car crash at Hatton Vale with three people being treated on the scene, including one for spinal injuries.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said ambulance officers got the call at 7.55am this morning after a truck and another vehicle crashed on Thallon and Hannant Rds.

One man in his 50s is being attended to for a minor hand injury, another man in his 50s for chest injuries while officers will airlift another with spinal injuries to hospital.