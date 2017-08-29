23°
News

Person airlifted after Hatton Vale crash with spinal injuries

Lachlan Mcivor
| 29th Aug 2017 9:02 AM
EMERGENCY: Ambulance officers got the call this morning after a crash on Thallon and Hannant Rds.
EMERGENCY: Ambulance officers got the call this morning after a crash on Thallon and Hannant Rds. Paul Donaldson BUN200517EMERGENC

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A HELICOPTER has been called to the scene of a car crash at Hatton Vale with three people being treated on the scene, including one for spinal injuries.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said ambulance officers got the call at 7.55am this morning after a truck and another vehicle crashed on Thallon and Hannant Rds.

One man in his 50s is being attended to for a minor hand injury, another man in his 50s for chest injuries while officers will airlift another with spinal injuries to hospital.

Gatton Star

Topics:  car crash hannant road hatton vale

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Edwards steps down from Redbacks role

Edwards steps down from Redbacks role

The popular coached has stepped down after two years in charge.

Gatton school throws giant 100th birthday

CAKES FROM HEAVEN: Donna Whittle and Anne Beasley selling baked delights at Our Lady of Good Counsel (OLGC) centenary fete, August 27 2017.

Did our photographer spot you there?

Apply for study support now

SUPPORTED: Lachlan Miners said receiving a TAFE Queensland scholarship helped him to focus while studying.

Scholarships set to boost skills for employment

School fete to take Gatton back down memory lane

Benjamin Emerton paints Tallis Revell's face at last year's OLGC Fete on Sunday, August 30.

Our Lady of Good Counsel school celebrates 100 years.

Local Partners

Jones, Wagners told to make progress on defamation suit

After deadly flood, parties fighting high-profile defamation suit given 17 days to resolve stumbling blocks.

'We do not have a sustainable business': Ipswich jobs gone

The Churchill Abattoir has just received $250,000 in funding to install covers on their waste ponds to limit odours to surrounding residential areas. Photo Claudia Baxter

Major employer to close

ANGER: Falls tickets reselling online for 3+ times amount

Crowds at Falls Festival in Bryon Bay. Photo: Niche Pictures - Lyn McCarthy

Three-day tickets were re-selling online for over $3,000

A love affair with Kinky Boots

WELL-HEELED: Callum Francis stars in the stage musical Kinky Boots.

Kinky Boots star is keen to walk the talk in Brisbane

Flume, The Kooks and Daryl Braithwaite for Falls Festival

Revellers enjoy the props during Hot Dub Machine's show at Falls Festival Byron Bay on New Year's Eve.

The line-up was announced today.

Six shows to watch after Game of Thrones

With the next and final season at least a year away you may be wondering what you should be doing with your nights.

GAME OF THRONES FINALE: Five things you missed

Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke in a scene from the season 7 finale of Game of Thrones. Supplied by Foxtel.

There is so much in the Game of Thrones finale we need to talk about

MOVIE REVIEW: First Muslim rom-com is a true joy

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Osamah Sami stars in the movie Ali's Wedding, loosely based on his own life. Supplied by Madman Films.

Australia’s first mainstream Muslim rom-com is a crowd-pleaser.

Netflix is making its own cannabis

Streaming service Netflix is developing its own line of cannabis as part of a promotion for a new show.

The streaming giant is developing its own range of cannabis.

Search for Clarence dog with bow wow factor

Melinda Schneider and her late dogs Rosy and Daisy who starred in her stage show. Melinda is after a well-trained Clarence Valley dog to join her on stage for a song during her upcoming Saraton Theatre tribute show to Doris Day.

Does your dog have what it takes to perform on stage at Saraton

Q&A: Lambie in pitched battle over 'racist' Australia Day

Jacqui Lambie and Dan Sultan on the ABC’s Q&A panel.

Dan Sultan and Jacqui Lambie have clashed on Q&A

REVIEW: Kinky Boots is the right mix of high heels and heart

Callum Francis as Lola in a scene from the stage musical Kinky Boots.

AWARD-winning musical is on in Brisbane through October.

HURRY - Excellent Family Home Package Across From Park!

18 Menzies Street, Middle Ridge 4350

House 5 2 2 $499,000 PLUS

What you've been waiting for is here on Menzies St - a spacious and welcoming family home with up to five bedrooms and room for the boat or van! Opposite a great...

Quaint Home In The City Golf Club Precinct!

8 Merryl Street, South Toowoomba 4350

House 3 1 2 $329,000

- 3 bedrooms (2 with ceiling fans & built-ins) - Generous lounge room - Updated bathroom - Gorgeous polished timber floors throughout - Freshly painted ...

A Peaceful Cottage With Views

8 Hirst Street, Greenmount 4359

House 3 1 1 $255,000

Owner looking to down size and move closer to family. This much loved quaint cottage is on the market at a bargain price. The current owner has been doing some...

Beautiful Big Block 4080m2 (1 Acre) So Close to Town!

10 Crebra Crescent, Top Camp 4350

Residential Land * Build your dream home in this wonderful quiet cul-de-sac * Private ... $225,000

* Build your dream home in this wonderful quiet cul-de-sac * Private and peaceful * Beautiful views * Gentle slope * Enjoy gorgeous sunsets amongst the native...

Superior Location Exquisite Breathtaking Views 353.3sq Family Home

5 Makybe Drive, Hodgson Vale 4352

House 5 2 4 NEW Price ...

Prepare to have your soul stirred and your heart enriched upon entrance into this simply beautiful 6+ year old Geoff Gibson home. Perched impressively on 4123m2 (1...

Yes It&#39;s True - 4000m2 Vacant Block In Mt. Lofty - Now $348,000

8 Brodie Street, Mount Lofty 4350

Residential Land Rare opportunity to own an acre of land in the heart of ... $349,000

Rare opportunity to own an acre of land in the heart of Toowoomba. Build your dream house in this quiet range cut-de-sac, backing onto your very own piece of...

Genuine Showstopper - Architecturally Designed Brilliance.

4 Mockridge St, Kearneys Spring 4350

House 4 2 2 NOW | $519,000

Loads of features and benefits that you will not find in any other home in this price range. BRAND NEW and Never been lived in. With lesser sized and older homes...

Quiet eastside location - outstanding opportunity at excellent value!

5 Lotus Crescent, Centenary Heights 4350

House 3 1 2 Sold for...

This immaculate spacious three bedroom home is set on 818m2 in a sought after pocket of Centenary Heights. Recently painted internally with new carpet. Move...

Contract Crashed - PRICE SLASHED!!

Units 1 and 2/4 Gorman Street, Darling Heights 4350

Unit 2 1 1 NOW $180,000...

Contract Crashed - PRICE SLASHED!! Secure both units AND a massive 1265m2 of land in the highly sought after USQ precinct for just $360,000 with a rental return of...

The family residence you&#39;ll be proud to call home!

4 Duncan Street, Wilsonton Heights 4350

House 4 2 2 $368,000

The sizable open plan living area utilises copious large windows leaving the home feeling bright n' breezy. The separate master suite features a large ensuite with...

GALLERY: The magnificent transformation of CQ's best renovation

Hardwood weatherboard cladding being used to tie in with the original home on the Agnes St renovation.

Acute Builders took out the award with a classic Queenslander reno

Brand new venue opening in Mooloolaba in weeks

Walter Iezzi is opening a new tapas and wine bar in Mooloolaba, Back Lane.

Plenty of buzz about new bar coming to Mooloolaba

Toowoomba agency to give full real estate experience

NOW OPEN: Residence Estate Agents principal Matt Jesse with son James and wife Jo Jesse at the opening function of the new real estate agent.

A new boutique real estate agency is on a mission

$3.3m retirement living project proposed for golf club

Lutheran Community Care has 12 retirement living locations.

Members to vote on potential $3.3 million retirement housing project

The mistakes first homebuyers make

These are the common ways first homebuyers make it harder

What could go wrong? Lots, in fact.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!