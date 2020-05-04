Perry reacts to star’s ‘beautiful’ remark

Ellyse Perry has issued a cheeky reply after Indian cricket star Murali Vijay said he found the all-rounder "beautiful".

Perry, who was part of Australia's victorious T20 World Cup squad this year but missed the semi-final and final with a hamstring injury, caught Vijay's eye.

During an interview on Instagram Live last month, Vijay was asked which two cricketers he would like to have dinner with. The Chennai Super Kings top order batsman said he thought Perry was "beautiful", and hoped to enjoy a meal with the Aussie gun.

"Ellyse Perry. I want to have dinner with her. She is so beautiful," Vijay said, before adding Indian teammate Shikhar Dhawan to his ideal dinner party guest list.

Speaking to sports presenter Ridhima Pathak via video link, Perry was asked about Vijay's comments and was quick with the perfect one-liner.

"I hope he's paying, if that's the case," Perry said. "That's very kind of him, I'm very flattered."

Unfortunately for Vijay if he wants to take Perry to dinner he might have to go through her husband, Australian rugby star Matt Toomua, first.

The pair got married in 2015 and last year Perry credited the Wallaby with helping her career.

"He has had these incredible experiences in his own career. And I feel more settled … there's this lovely shared sense of what we want to achieve together," Perry told News Corp.

"Ironic isn't it, that caring a little less, and being more relaxed and trusting of my ability, has helped me improve."

Perry will be remembered as one of Australia’s greatest ever cricketers.

Murali Vijay may be disappointed to learn Perry is already a married woman.

Late last year Perry was named one of Wisden's Five Cricketers of the Decade - alongside Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Dale Steyn and AB de Villiers - and is widely regarded as the most accomplished all-rounder in women's cricket.

The 29-year-old was also named Women's Cricketer of the Year at 2019 ICC Cricket Awards. She has represented Australia on 240 occasions across all formats, claiming 297 wickets and scoring 4864 runs since her international debut as a teenager in 2007.

Vijay has played 61 Tests and 17 one-day internationals for India, averaging 38.28 in the whites with 12 centuries. In 15 Tests against Australia between 2008 and 2018, the right-hander scored four centuries, but was dropped during his side's tour Down under in 2018 after a lean run with the bat.

Vijay was set to feature in the 2020 Indian Premier League, but the highly-anticipated competition was postponed due to the coronavirus epidemic.