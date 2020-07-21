Menu
Two fire trucks are on scene at a planned burn in Mt Hallan.
Permitted burns blazing on private land

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
21st Jul 2020 9:00 AM
SMOKE is billowing from two fires in Lockyer Waters but a Queensland Fire and Rescue spokeswoman has confirmed the blazes were under control.

Burning on adjacent lots on Qually Rd, the fires were started this morning with permission by a private landholder conducting hazard reduction burns.

Two fire trucks are on scene.

“It’s a permitted burn and we’re assisting with that one,” the spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman said she could not confirm how long the burn was scheduled for.

