Permitted burns blazing on private land
SMOKE is billowing from two fires in Lockyer Waters but a Queensland Fire and Rescue spokeswoman has confirmed the blazes were under control.
Burning on adjacent lots on Qually Rd, the fires were started this morning with permission by a private landholder conducting hazard reduction burns.
Two fire trucks are on scene.
“It’s a permitted burn and we’re assisting with that one,” the spokeswoman said.
The spokeswoman said she could not confirm how long the burn was scheduled for.