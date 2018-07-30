Performer is ogre the moon after landing dream role

IN CHARACTER: Luke O'Hagan as Shrek and Elesha Hetherington as Princess Fiona are preparing for Shrek: The Musical.

ALTHOUGH it isn't the most conventional stage role, taking on the mantle of Shrek is something Luke O'Hagan believes he was born to do.

He now lives in Brisbane but the 29-year-old spent three years living in Laidley and it's in the Lockyer Valley where he first got a taste of theatre.

With the Lockyer Regional Performing Arts desperate for members, he got involved as a part of the ensemble cast for their production of My Fair Lady.

Mr O'Hagan then took a step up as lead as the company put on their rendition of Bye Bye Birdie.

Now he will be in the spotlight again as the titular character in the Toowoomba Philharmonic Society's production of Shrek: The Musical, which debuts at the Empire Theatre in October.

"There aren't that many lead musical roles out there for big guys,” Mr O'Hagan said.

"It's a weird sort of gap on the market so when something like a Shrek comes up, typically a lot of people want to do it.

"I think theatre generally is such a diverse area.

"There are shows for everyone.

"It's just a matter if the shows get performed.”

He has made his own music since he was young but getting up onto the stage is a very different form of creativity and Mr O'Hagan credits his beginnings in Laidley as an important lesson.

"Taking something someone else has written and trying to figure out how to get the audience to best react to how you're doing it is a really fulfilling experience,” he said.

"All amateur theatre companies have issues getting men, it's a reality of the situation.

"In Laidley there are so many people that are so fanatical and so willing to learn.

"It can be very hard to get something going.

"The people who are involved are really enthusiastic and that really makes up for it.”