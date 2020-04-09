Perfect Easter weekend weather to enjoy from your backyard

It’s Murphy’s Law – perfect weather at the weekend and we’re all to stay at home.

It’s Murphy’s Law – perfect weather at the weekend and we’re all to stay at home.

JUST because an Easter holiday or road trip is off the cards, it doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the long weekend from home.

And the weekend weather is set to be ideal to get out into the yard with the family.

Across the Lockyer Valley, mild temperatures and sunny skies are set to continue this weekend as autumn begins in earnest.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Alex Majchrowski said the region could expect average autumn days across the weekend, with the slight chance of some rain.

“So from tomorrow expecting partly cloudy conditions with temperatures close to average of 27 degrees,” Mr Majchrowski said.

“Chances of some shower activity, however it’s going to be pretty patchy and isolated – up to 1mm.”

A surface trough to the west is driving the chance of the light showers, however Mr Majchrowski said this would clear over the weekend, delivering sunny conditions and warm temperatures.

“Bit warmer day on Saturday, reaching up to 29C and on Sunday back to 27C,” he said.

The beautiful weather is set to continue into next week with Monday expected to be mostly sunny with a top of 27C.

On Tuesday and Wednesday the temperature is expected to reach a high of 29C with plenty of sunshine.

So, get out in the backyard to enjoy the weather – but remember to stay home.