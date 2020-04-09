Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
It’s Murphy’s Law – perfect weather at the weekend and we’re all to stay at home.
It’s Murphy’s Law – perfect weather at the weekend and we’re all to stay at home.
News

Perfect Easter weekend weather to enjoy from your backyard

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
9th Apr 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

JUST because an Easter holiday or road trip is off the cards, it doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the long weekend from home.

And the weekend weather is set to be ideal to get out into the yard with the family.

Across the Lockyer Valley, mild temperatures and sunny skies are set to continue this weekend as autumn begins in earnest.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Alex Majchrowski said the region could expect average autumn days across the weekend, with the slight chance of some rain.

“So from tomorrow expecting partly cloudy conditions with temperatures close to average of 27 degrees,” Mr Majchrowski said.

“Chances of some shower activity, however it’s going to be pretty patchy and isolated – up to 1mm.”

A surface trough to the west is driving the chance of the light showers, however Mr Majchrowski said this would clear over the weekend, delivering sunny conditions and warm temperatures.

“Bit warmer day on Saturday, reaching up to 29C and on Sunday back to 27C,” he said.

The beautiful weather is set to continue into next week with Monday expected to be mostly sunny with a top of 27C.

On Tuesday and Wednesday the temperature is expected to reach a high of 29C with plenty of sunshine.

So, get out in the backyard to enjoy the weather – but remember to stay home.

easter weekend lockyer valley forecast weather
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police primed to fine during Easter break

        premium_icon Police primed to fine during Easter break

        Crime MOTORISTS who violate road rules and who do not have a valid reason to be travelling will be fined an extra $1334 for breaking COVID-19 movement restrictions.

        Carjacking 'could have been catastrophic for unborn child'

        premium_icon Carjacking 'could have been catastrophic for unborn child'

        Crime Police believe they know the man responsible for a brazen car jacking

        Student's bid to locate mum’s missing brother

        premium_icon Student's bid to locate mum’s missing brother

        News A criminology student is searching for the man related to her mum

        CANCELLED: Final local show pulls pin on 2020 event

        premium_icon CANCELLED: Final local show pulls pin on 2020 event

        News The committee hoped to postpone the show, but following the Ekka cancellation, it...