Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A public pool in Sydney has been evacuated after five children and an adult were exposed to potentially toxic fumes.
A public pool in Sydney has been evacuated after five children and an adult were exposed to potentially toxic fumes.
News

People told to evacuate public pool

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
5th Apr 2021 1:02 PM

Five children and an adult have been treated after being exposed to potentially toxic fumes, while 150 people were evacuated from a busy Sydney aquatic centre on Monday.

At 10.15am, emergency services were called to the Hurtsville Aquatic centre in the city's south following reports of a "potential gas leak".

A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesman said firefighters quickly arrived on scene.

"They discovered a fault with the storage of some strong acids used to decontaminate the pool," the spokesman said.

"Six people have been affected by the fumes. Firefighters immediately began to render first aid and there have been 150 people in total evacuated from the aquatic centre.

"We've also got hazmat crews on scene, and they'll be helping to resolve the incident."

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said one of the people affected was an adult, while the other five were children.

Crews were still on scene at 11.15am.

More to come.

Originally published as People told to evacuate public pool

chemical leak evacuation

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Three-vehicle pile up leaves passengers injured on busy intersection

        Premium Content Three-vehicle pile up leaves passengers injured on busy...

        News Paramedics and emergency services are on the scene of an accident just east of Toowoomba, where it was first believed seven people were involved.

        Private schools pocket millions in JobKeeper handouts

        Premium Content Private schools pocket millions in JobKeeper handouts

        News Private schools pocket JobKeeper handouts worth millions

        ‘150mm possible’: Heavy rain as families hit road home

        Premium Content ‘150mm possible’: Heavy rain as families hit road home

        Weather Heavy rain and big surf forecast across areas in Queensland and NSW

        Most popular routes revealed as booking records smashed

        Premium Content Most popular routes revealed as booking records smashed

        Travel Major travel deals reveal most popular destinations