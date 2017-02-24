GUTTED: Patrick Estate's Max Marti is calling for dog owners to lock up their animals at night.

A PATRICK Estate resident is calling for dog owners to keep their animals locked up at night after finding two of his sheep killed and two left lame.

Retired cattle farmer Max Marti believes his sheep were killed by a domestic stray dog from the area.

"I don't think it was a wild dog,” he said.

"I have been farming here over 30 years and I've never seen a wild dog here.”

Mr Marti noticed something was wrong with one of his sheep last Wednesday morning, though thinking the ewe had caught a stone, he decided to check on it later.

"Later I saw a dead carcass some metres away,” he said.

"I have electric wire and dog fencing, but a determined dog will get in.

"People should lock their dogs up, so this does not happen. Especially at night time.”

In an attempt to see the animal in question for himself, Mr Marti stayed up the following evening to keep a watch on his flock.

"I came down to the paddock with my dog, and at around 3.30am, I saw an animal coming across the paddock. But I could only see its eyes and they were too far apart to be a fox.”

It's not the first time Mr Matri has lost livestock and believes the sheep he lost last August were also attacked by a stray dog.

"I lost one and had to shoot one, but another six were injured in that ordeal,” he said.

"They pulled through but lost all their lambs, because it happened just before lambing so their lambs were born dead. They had too much stress from the chase.”

When the first attack happened Mr Marti went to the Lowood Police Station and was directed to the Somerset Regional Council.

"This time, council said because I didn't see the dog they couldn't do much,” he said.

"Someone from council is going to bring me out a dog trap though.”

Because Mr Marti's property is 50 acres he isn't eligible for Somerset council's Wild Dog 1080 Baiting program.

"You have to be over 100 acres and five kilometres out of town, but I wouldn't want it anyway,” he said.

A Somerset council spokesperson said residents could lodge a customer service request relating to domestic stray dogs and depending on available resources an animal control officer could patrol the area.

A customer service request can also be lodged, relating to the keeper of a dog allowing it to "stray”.

More information is available on Council's website at www.somerset.qld.gov.au.

