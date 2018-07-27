Photo of Musk and girlfriend sets internet alight

Elon Musk with his girlfriend Grimes and his son.

IF YOU haven't been keeping up with the love life of Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, let us fill you in.

The 47-year-old tech boss has a tumultuous romantic history, but there is one constant in his life - he dates very beautiful, very successful and much younger women.

Musk married his first wife, Canadian author Justine Wilson, in 2000.

They have five children together - one set of twins and and one set of triplets, all conceived through IVF - of whom they share joint custody.

They separated in 2008 and Musk soon began dating British actress Talulah Riley.

Riley and Musk married in 2010, separated in 2012, remarried in 2013, filed for a second divorce in 2014 and finally cut ties in 2016.

Then he became entangled with another actress, Amber Heard.

Musk was clearly Heard's Bad Pancake after the awful Johnny Depp drama. Musk and Heard split up after a year.

Now, Musk is dating Canadian muscian Grimes, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher.

Grimes is 30, 17 years younger than Musk. The pair debuted their relationship super casually at the Met Gala in May.

Elon Musk and Grimes, rumored to be dating, appear together at the Met Gala https://t.co/ojKxtzc9oG — Pitchfork (@pitchfork) May 8, 2018

The internet's general consensus was "This is kind of strange, but good for them!" Two weirdos like Musk and Grimes getting together was kind of cool.

But this week, a photo of Musk posing with Grimes and one of his sons has taken off online.

Whatttttttt?!!.

The trio came together at Musk's SpaceX headquarters in California for the company's Hyperloop Pod Competition, where college students test out their own pod creations.

It was a cute family day out, but Grimes is so damn tiny that unfortunately she looks more like Musk's sixth child, rather than his girlfriend in the photos.

Twitter has had a field day over this.

So I'm scrolling Facebook and it took me like 50 whole seconds and a caption for me to realise this was Elon Musk and Grimes, and not some dad and his two teen-ish kids on vacation pic.twitter.com/wvHMbcvV7d — Słodka Idiotka (@Rachel_Destross) July 25, 2018

What I tell my therapist has been keeping me up @ night: uhhhhhHh anxiety and wasted potential



What’s really been keeping me up @ night: this pic of Elon Musk & Grimes pic.twitter.com/FQfSoQj7Qn — Erin (@earinncolon) July 25, 2018

She looks like his...daughter? — Kyle Bella (@quixoticblazes) July 24, 2018

Love is wild guys. All the best to the happy couple!

If you didn’t know Elon Musk and Grimes were dating this would look like a pic of a dad with his 2 children. https://t.co/szdgafN7zD — Pra Pra (@powerpraline) July 26, 2018

elon musk and grimes look like a single dad with his wayward daughter and it turns my stomack — ENERGY CROW (@gay_cyclops) July 25, 2018

Took me about 4 times of casually looking at that photo of Elon Musk and Grimes to realize that it was in fact Grimes and not his daughter. — Alex (@karmagypsy) July 25, 2018