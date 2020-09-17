Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Bundaberg paramedics treated a man for a wound to his lower abdomen. Photo: File.
Bundaberg paramedics treated a man for a wound to his lower abdomen. Photo: File.
News

‘PENETRATING WOUND’: Man reportedly stabbed in Bundaberg

Megan Sheehan
16th Sep 2020 7:00 PM | Updated: 17th Sep 2020 4:57 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man in his 40s has been taken to Bundaberg Hospital after reportedly being stabbed on Wednesday afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said crews were called to Barolin Street about 4.30pm.

"A male in his 40s was treated for a penetrating wound to the lower abdomen," he said.

A critical care paramedic was among the responders on scene and the patient was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said police were investigating the incident.

Community Newsletter SignUp
bundaberg qas qps reported stabbing stable condition
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teen crime spree ends after police spike their stolen car

        Premium Content Teen crime spree ends after police spike their stolen car

        Crime THE teens were wanted in connection to several Toowoomba and Ipswich burglaries in the past month.

        How to turn your unwanted junk into easy cash

        Premium Content How to turn your unwanted junk into easy cash

        Lifestyle IF you have unwanted junk and preloved items, here’s a great way to turn them into...

        Three types of drug uncovered in Gatton caravan raid

        Premium Content Three types of drug uncovered in Gatton caravan raid

        Crime Police found MDMA, ketamine and marijuana stashed in a chef’s home.

        Lockyer driver to fight unlicensed drive charge

        Premium Content Lockyer driver to fight unlicensed drive charge

        Crime The Regency Downs man told the court there was ‘no such thing as a sovereign...