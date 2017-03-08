Penalty cuts missing the mark

HARD AT WORK: Cint Galea (left) and Deborah Griffiths are both casual employees at Caffe Sorella.

SOME of the country's lowest paid workers are set to earn even less after the Fair Work Commission ruled to cut Sunday and public holiday penalty rates.

In a bid to increase trading hours on these days, retail, hospitality, fast food and pharmacy employees will have their penalty rates reduced.

For example, full and part-time hospitality workers will see their Sunday rates drop from 175% to 150%, while casuals will be unaffected.

But casual cafe, bar and restaurant workers will feel the pinch on public holidays alongside full and part-time employees.

Caffe Sorella owner Luciana Conte believes there are better ways to help small businesses.

"Tax is a big thing, it's the biggest concern for me,” Mrs Conte said.

Mrs Conte said if she was to ask anything of the government, it would be to reduce tax.

"I feel that it's crippling, it really is,” she said.

"It feels sometimes that's all you're working for.

"Whereas paying staff I don't see as such an issue, because you're getting something back from them.”

Deborah Griffiths works casually at the Forest Hill establishment.

She won't see her pay drop on a Sunday but will be affected when working on public holidays.

Ms Griffiths sympathised with her boss but felt it was unfair workers were targeted.

"I've been a small business owner too,” Ms Griffiths said.

"There's so many overheads that people don't understand.

"If it's for the public to come and eat (on a Sunday or public holiday) maybe there should be surcharges.”

Fellow employee Cint Galea, who is also employed as a casual, said there other, more obvious, options there.

"I don't understand why the government is taking from the poor to help the poor so to speak,” Ms Galea said.

"They can help out small businesses in other ways... like why don't they tax them less or allow them access to grants and things like that.”