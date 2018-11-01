Peer recognition 'as good as winning the award'

Professional Health Services was won by Gatton Pharmacy, presented by UQ Gattons JanelleZahmel, at the 2018 Lockyer Valley Business, Training and Apprenticeship Awards, Saturday, October 20, 2018.

LISTENING, engaging and caring is just part of the everyday service delivered at Gatton Guardian Pharmacy.

For part-owner David Cullen the people they serve aren't just his customers, they are a vital part of a successful team.

"We are not just about the cash transaction, it's about actually listening to our customers and what their health issues might be and seeing if they can find solutions for them,” Mr Cullen said.

This week has been a time of celebration for the both staff and customers after the pharmacy claimed the top prize at the Lockyer Valley Business, Training and Apprenticeship Awards.

"We are surprised and extremely happy, it was an honour to win it, we were up against strong competition,” he said.

Adorned with balloons, the plaque and trophy now sit proudly on the pharmacy bench top for all to see.

"It's certainly lifted moral, everyone is proud of it, we've had many people come and ask us about it,” he said.

"Our customers they feel like they're part of it as well.”

Mr Cullen reflected on the awards night fondly, not only blown away by winning but also by the master of ceremonies, the decorations and the atmosphere.

Similar to many of the categories, the Professional Health Service category was judged by the submission, interview and a mystery shopper.

"It was a genuine judging, they came and talked to us, they sent a mystery shopper in, we still don't know when that was and it's a reflection of the staff,” he said.

Despite the 14 years of service provided by the business, Mr Cullen didn't self-nominate, he only filled in the submission form after an anonymous member of the community put them forward.

"We still don't know who did it,” he said.

From an anonymous nomination to peer recognition, the amount of community support was astounding to Mr Cullen.

"One of the nicest things about winning the award was when we were walking up to the stage everyone who we walked past who I knew wanted to shake my hand and congratulate us,” Mr Cullen said.

"That was as good as winning the award.”

While the trophy had already been accepted as part of the team, Mr Cullen said the real value of the award was reflecting with customers and community members.