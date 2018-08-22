Peeping tom allegedly targeted 161 victims

Police seized cameras, computers and hard drives from a home in Bangalow, in northern NSW, last year.

A NORTHERN NSW man who allegedly captured thousands of videos and photographs of his victims will be slapped with an extra 210 charges in court today.

Officers conducted an investigation into the origin of thousands files located on cameras, computers and hard drives seized from a home in Bangalow last year.

A preliminary review of the digital files revealed thousands of videos and photographs capturing various incidents, including sexual and indecent assault, break-ins, peep and pry, filming for indecent purposes, and producing child abuse material.

Officers from Tweed/Byron Police District inspected the home on November 22 last year as part of the reporting conditions of a then 41-year-old man.

Police located a laptop, an external hard drive, and various electronic storage devices allegedly containing child abuse material.

The man was subsequently arrested and charged with various offences.

During a further search warrant at the property the following day, officers seized digital cameras and other items relevant to the investigation.

Local detectives requested help from the Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad, who led the investigation under Strike Force Paluma.

The now 42-year-old man will face Tweed Head Local Court today on the extra charges.

The charges include aggravated sexual assault, aggravated break, enter and steal, produce child abuse material, bestiality, stalking, and larceny.

Police will allege in court the man committed various offences against at least 161 victims across the Tweed and Byron areas between 2009 and 2017.

Inquiries are continuing.

The Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad is comprised of detectives who are specially trained to investigate matters against children and adults, including sexual assault, serious physical abuse, and extreme cases of neglect.

Anyone with concerns about suspected child abuse or exploitation should phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au

