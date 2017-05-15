Peek Beyond the Veil at Pioneer Village

CREEPY: Maria the ghost was captured on Beyond the Veil equipment and is apparently one of the 50 resident spirits at Laidley Pioneer Village and Museum.

FOR THE last year, ghost hunting group Beyond the Veil have been making their way from Melbourne to host ghost tours at Laidley's Pioneer Village.

Beyond the Veil Victoria co-founder, psychic and wiccan Sandra Kirk said there was about 50 spirits haunting Pioneer Village.

"During one tour at Pioneer, I got pinched on the bottom by one of the teenage spirits,” Ms Kirk said.

"Most of them are trying to give you a message and are just trying to say, 'hey I'm here.'”

Featuring a "secret lock-up room” individuals on the tour have the option to voluntarily be locked in a room within the village, which has two resident spirits apparently lurking inside.

"They have a walkie talkie with them, some people only last 30 seconds and some people love it, but it's not for everyone,” she said.

"One spirit likes the boys and one likes the girls, they sometimes touch their faces and hair.”

Making her dream a reality four years ago, Ms Kirk has more than 35 years' experience hunting ghosts.

"We started doing tours in Queensland a year ago,” she said.

"In Melbourne we have people fly down from all over Queensland for our ghost tours. One tour, we had two girls Tereena and Julie fly down from the Gold Coast and they asked me to start touring in Queensland.

"I told them to find me a haunted place and they came across Pioneer Village. They took photos of activity of spirits and emailed them to me, and that was it.”

Taking up to 35 people through at a time, the 14 Beyond the Veil team members make their way to Laidley every six weeks. They set up at Pioneer Village at about 3pm and as the group arrives they are briefed on safety, rules and regulations.

"We have a whole table of equipment like EVP recorders, night vision high-spectrum cameras and divining rods that can be used by the group during the evening. Then we split the group into small groups, with two leaders each group and begin investigating separate areas,” she said.

Beyond the Veil has a cash finders fee for finding haunted locations in Queensland.

"As long as it hasn't been hunted by other groups and it is big enough to do a weekend away for a group, like a jail or school,” Ms Kirk said.

The next Pioneer Village ghost hunt is on May 25. Head to www.beyondtheveil.com.au or Beyond the Veil Ghost Hunts Qld on Facebook for more information.