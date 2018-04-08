Menu
Pedestrian struck by car on Southern Downs

Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics.
Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics. David Nielsen
Jonno Colfs
by

UPDATE: A MAN has been transported to Stanthorpe Hospital after being struck by a car in Stanthorpe this morning.

The man was transferred in a stable condition suffering knee and elbow injuries.

EARLIER: A MAN has been hit and knocked down by car in Stanthorpe this morning.

The crash, which happened at about 10am took place at Fromes Lane and Maryland St.

Paramedics are still on scene assessing the man who is conscious and suffering from knee and elbow injuries.

Topics:  breaking news crash editors picks qas southern downs crash stanthorpe accident

Warwick Daily News

