Pedestrian hit, people trapped: Horror night on Qld roads

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
14th Aug 2020 5:19 AM
A person has been hit by a car and another two people have been left trapped in theirs in a shocking night on Queensland's roads.

Firefighters had to free two people who were trapped in a car after two vehicles collided in Brisbane's southeast.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the crash at Pine Mountain Rd in Carina Heights about 8.10pm on Thursday night.

Two people were taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital and another person was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital

Meanwhile, another person was taken to hospital after they were hit by a car in North Queensland at around the same time.

Paramedics were called to Paxton St in North Ward, Townsville, following reports that a vehicle had hit a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was taken to Townsville University hospital in a serious condition with significant head injuries.

Originally published as Pedestrian hit, people trapped: Horror night on Qld roads

