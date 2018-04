A pedestrian has been hospitalised after being struck by a vehicle in Alexandra Headland.

A PEDESTRIAN was taken to hospital this morning after being struck by a vehicle near Alexandra Headland Surf Life Saving Club.

Paramedics were called to the Alexandra Parade scene at 5.21am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the patient was taken to Sunshine Coast University in a stable condition.