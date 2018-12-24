Menu
Login
Police Forensic Crash Investigators at the scene of a fatal crash on Boat Harbour Drive, Torquay. Photo: Peter Chapman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Police Forensic Crash Investigators at the scene of a fatal crash on Boat Harbour Drive, Torquay. Photo: Peter Chapman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Peter Chapman
News

Pedestrian crash victim dies in hospital

24th Dec 2018 5:40 AM

A 52-year-old woman has died in hospital following a traffic incident where she was struck by a vehicle at Mango Hill on Thursday.

Police said their preliminary inquiries indicated the vehicle was travelling on Tattler St just after 6pm when it swerved to avoid a male pedestrian on the roadway before striking the female pedestrian.

The woman was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a critical condition but passed away on Saturday afternoon.

The 39-year-old female driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The Forensic Crash Unit is continuing its investigation into the incident.

More Stories

crash death pedestrian

Top Stories

    Maiden term produces positive results for region

    Maiden term produces positive results for region

    News In his first year, Jim McDonald has been successful in many projects

    • 24th Dec 2018 10:00 AM
    Severe storm warning issued for Lockyer Valley

    Severe storm warning issued for Lockyer Valley

    News Storm warning issued for region

    Local Partners