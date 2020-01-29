Menu
Brisbane Valley Rail Trail Australia Day Ride 2020, Fernvale to Esk. Organised by the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail Users Association. Photo by Element Photo and Video Productions.
Pedal power brings tourism dollars to Somerset

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
29th Jan 2020 12:00 AM
KEEN cyclists celebrated Australia Day on the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail riding more than 42 kilometres from Fernvale to Esk.

The annual Australia Day cycling event, which started in 2018, attracted more than 150 cyclists from across the southeast.

Brisbane Valley Rail Trail Users Association President Paul Heymans said the region had benefited from recent rainfall.

“Recent rains had settled the dust and firmed up the surface of the rail trail, so although a little warm and humid, conditions were ideal for a great scenic ride,” he said.

“The country looked green and there was even some water running in the creeks for the first time in months.”

On arrival in Esk the cyclists spread out among the cafes, pubs and bakeries, bringing valuable tourism dollars into the region.

“Some stayed overnight, making a weekend of it,” Mr Heymans said.

The ride was funded by Sponsorship from State member for Nanango and leader of the Opposition Deb Frecklington, State member for Lockyer Jim McDonald, Giant Ipswich, Zanows Sand and Gravel, Fernvale Produce, Mitre 10 and the BVRT Users Association. Out There Cycling provided the shuttle bus service.

“We would like to thank all our volunteers who helped to make the day into a great day,” Mr Heymans said.

“We also had a special edition BVRT T-shirt on sale to raise money for local bushfire organisations.”

australia day brisbane valley rail trail cyclists esk fernvale
Ipswich Queensland Times

