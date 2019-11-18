Pechey fire destroys national park, closes in on Esk homes

ESK has started another week of dry, dangerous weather with an uncomfortably close call, having been threatened by a fire that started more than 20 kilometres away.

The fire originally broke out in Pechey almost a week ago, and has steadily torn through untold acres of state forest and bushland on its way East.

On Sunday afternoon, the fire drew close to the edge of Esk township, forcing the evacuation of six residents and the closure of Esk-Hampton Road.

Three of these residents were provided accommodation by the Somerset Regional Council, while the others made their own arrangements.

A voluntary evacuation was carried out at the Esk Hospital, with patients being brought to Gatton for the night, though it reopened on Monday.

The Esk State School was closed today (Monday), along with Esk-Hampton Road, which will remain closed off to the public until emergency services declare the area safe.

“The school is closed today purely as a precautionary measure,” Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann said.

The fire has spread into the Deongwar and Esk State Forests, with Prepare to Leave notices in place for Ravensbourne, Cressbrook Creek, Crows Nest, and Redbank Creek.

The situation in Esk has been downgraded to Stay Informed.

QFES MAP - The Pechey fire has spread far beyond its point of origin. Photo: QFES/Hampton Rural Fire Brigade Community Facebook page.

“Council has received reports of structures lost to the fire around the Redbank Creek area, and we are working to confirm these,” Cr Lehmann said.

“We have established an Incident Management Team, which is monitoring the situation from Esk.”

Though the risk of the fire changing direction or breaking control lines remains high, locals in those in the Esk area are quietly optimistic, with most businesses open as usual.

The Mayor offered his thanks to the Somerset community for its calm and supportive response to the Esk fire, which came one week after forced evacuations in Jimna.

“It’s really pleasing to see everyone looking out for their neighbours, families, friends and even total strangers,” Cr Lehmann said.

“As the clean up continues it’s important that motorists take extra care when driving through burnt out areas. Trees and other debris can litter the roads, and with the ongoing drought there’s also the issue of roaming cattle and other livestock.”

Parts of the Somerset were also on the receiving end of some more welcome weather, with brief bouts of hail and rainfall doing little to impede the progress of the fire.