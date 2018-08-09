Peaceful country life shattered by defective bridge

WIT'S END: John and Cathy Gibson say the defective Mahon Bridge that has forced B-doubles to travel past their house almost daily at Veradilla, has ruined their lifestyle completely.

WIT'S END: John and Cathy Gibson say the defective Mahon Bridge that has forced B-doubles to travel past their house almost daily at Veradilla, has ruined their lifestyle completely. Dominic Elsome

B-DOUBLE trucks weighing in excess of 70 tonnes are careering down a quiet country road in Grantham and residents have had enough.

The defective Mahons Bridge on Carpendale Rd has forced cattle trucks to travel along Grantham-Winwill Rd to access the Stanbroke Beef facility at Veradilla.

For nearly three years, Cathy and John Gibson have been battling council over the changed B-double route caused by the bridge, and there doesn't seem to be an end in sight.

The Gibsons said the constant stream of cattle trucks passing by their property on Grantham Scrub Rd, sometimes more than 15 at a time, has completely ruined their lifestyle.

"It sounds like a jet aeroplane landing in our front yard," Mrs Gibson said.

She said they had considered selling up their home of 30 years and leaving - but that it shouldn't be them who had to change.

"We bought this place to retire - we've got blood sweat and tears here," she said.

"It's ruined our complete lifestyle."

Despite the impacts on their lives, John and Cathy Gibson said they bear no ill will towards the truck drivers who were only doing their job - but called on Lockyer Valley Regional Council to stop making excuses and move forward.

"They keep putting us off and saying 'it will be fixed, it will be fixed' - when?" Mrs Gibson said.

"If they pulled the money out of their ass - it doesn't bother me - fix the bridge, and the problem goes away," Mr Gibson said.

A bridge too far

The bridge in question, Mahons Bridge, was upgraded just six years ago and was designed to allow fully laden B-double stock trucks direct and safe access to Stanbroke.

However, structural defects that compromised the ability of the bridge to safely accommodate heavy loads became apparent during inspections.

As a result, a load limit was placed on the bridge and trucks were redirected along Harris St and Grantham-Winwill Rd onto Grantham Scrub Rd.

A Lockyer Valley Regional Council spokesperson said council was seeking a solution.

"Lockyer Valley Regional Council is continually seeking funding to replace Mahons Bridge on Carpendale Rd to allow fully laden B-doubles to use the bridge," the spokesperson said.

Mrs Gibson said while the smell and noise caused by the trucks was horrible, the changed route was also a safety concern as B-doubles struggled to make the tight turn and routinely missed the turn.

"Someone's going to get killed there," Mrs Gibson said.

A council spokesperson said the route had been approved for B-doubles since 2001, but Mrs Gibson questioned this - stating trucks only started to use the route in 2016.