Peace students master bike safety

SAFETY FIRST: Gatton's Peace Lutheran Students (L-R) MIck, Lauren, Mason, Amber and Jet were among the 180 students who completed the Schools new Lets Ride bike safety program.

ABOUT 180 Peace Lutheran Primary School students are now safer and more competent bike riders, following a new school bike safety program.

The six-week program called Let's Ride is linked to the new national Health and Physical Education program curriculum, which gives the school the opportunity to promote a healthy lifestyle message, tied into road safety and active travel options for students.

Program co-ordinator PE Teacher Robyn Fanning said Peace welcomed the opportunity for students to learn how to ride safely.

"We jumped at it because I saw a real need for it in the Gatton area, the children really haven't experienced any bike safety at all,” she said.

"We were able to access a grant through Sporting Schools which allowed us to purchase 15 bikes for the school so we can continue the program in the future.”

For an hour a week for six weeks the students focused on different safety components, starting with bike drills and as they progressed, moving on to road safety.

The bike safety component concerned the safety of the bike; making sure tyres are pumped, seat is secure and it is fitted with reflectors.

It also included bike control skills such as riding in straight line, riding with one hand, scanning while riding and riding slowly.

The students were then given the techniques to enable them to ride more proficiently in a traffic-free environment.

Mrs Fanning said the older students also focused on riding and situational awareness, to enable them to ride safely in low-traffic environment.

"It was a wonderful response from parents and children, the kids didn't want it to end,” she said.