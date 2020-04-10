Menu
Former One Direction member Liam Payne has revealed how his mum reacted when she saw his raunchy Hugo Boss photo shoot.
Music

Payne’s mum furious over raunchy photos

by Simon Boyle
10th Apr 2020 11:52 AM

As a member of the world's biggest boyband, Liam Payne was never going to be short of female attention - but not all the women in his life have been impressed by him flaunting his athletic physique.

The former One Direction singer stripped to his pants last year for a striking Hugo Boss campaign with stunning Victoria's Secret "angel" Stella Maxwell, The Sun reports.

Liam Payne’s mum was not impressed with his underwear shoot. Picture: Hugo Boss
His incredible transformation became the envy of his mates - but the sight of his rippling chest blown up across billboards proved too much for his horrified mum Karen, who Payne reveals gave him "a clip around the ear" when she first saw the raunchy snaps.

In an exclusive interview to mark the launch of his new single Midnight with Alesso, Payne said: "Quite a few mates said they had to spin their cars around to try and get pictures of me across a bus - but it was my mum's reaction I remember best.

"She saw the shots just before they came out and obviously there's some very raunchy ones of me and Stella - so I tried to show my dad first to soften the blow.

"I was at The O2 because I was about to go on and ­support Rita Ora, we were going to perform our song For You together.

"I was backstage and tried to show him quickly on my phone while Mum went to the loo, but she came back and saw what I was showing him.

"She was like, 'What's that?' and saw Stella draped across me in this picture and then she hit me around the earhole.

"It took me right back to my childhood straight away."

Liam Payne at Coachella.
But rather than be impressed by his stunning new companion, Payne insisted his male pals were more interested in how he transformed himself into a rippling hunk in just a few weeks ­- a process he said was "no fun at all".

He said: "My mates were joking about me bringing out a workout DVD.

"I wouldn't rule out doing another campaign but I wouldn't want to repeat that diet.

"I had to eat five meals a day, and drink 1200-calorie protein shakes almost every hour - to pile on loads of weight.

"Then you have to train hard every day. I call it fish month because white fish was the only thing I was allowed to eat for four weeks. But it works."

After returning to his normal figure, Payne said the gruelling fitness regimen proved too much of a distraction from his music career for him to keep it up - joking it's easier to be creative as "a slob".

He said: "It was difficult to separate that lifestyle from everything else. When you're in creative mode, you want to create, you want to be a bit of a slob and be in this chill zone. But that was so militant - I was counting calories and thinking about food and diet all the time. Now my life is balanced."

Ripped.
With the bars shut and holidays off the table for now, perhaps it's time for another "fish month" just around the corner.

But given he's been seen out with a new model girlfriend, perhaps he doesn't need to bother.

 

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

 

Originally published as Payne's mum furious over raunchy photos

    Just In

