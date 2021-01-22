Paulini details past abusive relationship

Paulini Curuenavuli has opened up in a heart-to-heart with TV star and camp mate Grant Denyer on I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

The singer discussed domestic abuse in a past relationship she was involved in.

"That didn't end up well at all," she told Denyer.

"Oh, we just kind of, like, used to just fight all the time. It was so bad. So toxic. Really bad Like, it even got to a point where it was like a little …. like, it just got a little abusive."

"Why was there fighting? Just two different personalities or …?" Grant asked.

"I think there was a lot of trust issues from both our ends, you know? We were both, like, always kind of second-guessing. 'Why haven't you picked up my calls?' Or, you know, all of that silly stuff."

Paulini opened up about a past relationship. Picture: Channel 10

To the camera, she explained further: "It started off great. We were so in love. But things kind of got nasty. Started off with, you know, a little pushing around and, you know, it didn't end well."

She continued: "It took me a long time. And you also think, 'Oh, my God, you know, he'll change.' And it never does."

Paulini released a song about her experience of domestic abuse in 2009 titled Scarless.

"I've never spoken about it because really, when it first happened, I've got to say I just wanted to go into a hotel room and hide away," she told The Daily Telegraph.

"It was difficult for me to talk about because not only was I going through it, my family and friends were, too. I wasn't strong enough then like I am now. If you read the lyrics, you will know exactly what the song is about and how hard it was for me."

