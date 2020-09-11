Pauline's return to party’s popular stomping ground

Pauline Hanson is seen speaking to a journalist after donating a marquee to the local Young Veterans organisation in Caboolture, Brisbane, Friday, May 18, 2018. (AAP Image/Glenn Hunt) NO ARCHIVING

Pauline Hanson is seen speaking to a journalist after donating a marquee to the local Young Veterans organisation in Caboolture, Brisbane, Friday, May 18, 2018. (AAP Image/Glenn Hunt) NO ARCHIVING

SHE'S had her red locks snipped at the local barber, drank beers with veterans at the Maryborough sports club and flipped chips on the Bay Esplanade.

Now, controversial Senator and One Nation Leader Pauline Hanson is headed back to the Fraser Coast.

She's expected to spend Friday in Maryborough, where she has previously been followed by crowds of fans and also where, like its Hervey Bay neighbour, a One Nation MP once ruled.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Last election the party's contender, Fraser Coast Councillor James Hansen, narrowly missed out on beating sitting Labor MP Bruce Saunders. One Nation also came out ahead of the LNP's then candidate Richard Kingston.

This time around, she'll be joined by the party's Maryborough candidate Sharon Lohse, a local cattle grazier who will lead One Nation's next challenge against Mr Saunders, Fraser Coast Councillor Denis Chapman for the LNP, Greens candidate Craig Armstrong and anti-vaccination advocate Samantha Packer.

During her visit, the two will go to Aldridge State High School to see the agricultural program before meeting with the Maryborough's Canegrowers Association followed by a question-and-answer session at Maryborough Sports Club between 4.30pm and 5.30pm.

Ms Lohse said she was looking forward to the Senator's visit.

"It will be a good day," she said.

Ms Lohse said the broad range of meetings would highlight a number of issues that had been raised with her by members of the local community.

Photos View Photo Gallery

It comes after Senator Malcolm Roberts visited the region earlier this week to raise concerns about the State Government's climate change policy.

He was in Maryborough on Monday to talk about his concerns regarding climate change policy in Australia and in particular its impact on industries such as cane farming, timber and manufacturing.

Senator Roberts was calling for an Office of Scientific Integrity to "protect scientists from politicisation, and give all industry players the confidence that the policy is warranted and just".

Ms Lohse said Mr Roberts would return to Maryborough later this month to discuss other issues.