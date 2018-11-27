Hanson’s bizarre support for secret tribe

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson reacts during Senate Question Time at Parliament House in Canberra. Picture: Lukas Coch/AAP

PAULINE Hanson has praised the strict immigration policy of an isolated tribe that killed an American missionary.

The controversial Senator wants to celebrate the reclusive tribe's action by asking the Senate to support the desire of the Sentinelese people to protect their culture and way of life.

The death of 27-year-old John Chau on November 17 has cast a new spotlight on efforts to protect one of the world's last "uncontracted" tribes, whose language and customs remain a mystery to outsiders.

The Sentinelese people live on their own small forested island and are known to resist all contact with outsiders, often attacking anyone who comes near.

Mr Chau was killed by the tribe when they reportedly attacked him with bows and arrows.

Police said that they have mapped the area of the remote Indian island where the tribespeople were seen burying Mr Chau's body but but they are unsure about how to recover it from the hostile locals.

After the 2004 tsunami this member of the Sentinelese tribe was photographed firing arrows at a helicopter. Picture: Indian Coastguard/ Survival International

John Allen Chau was killed on North Sentinel Island by a remote tribe.

Ms Hanson's motion to be moved on Tuesday calls for her colleagues to back the people's "strict zero-gross" immigration policy.

"The Sentinelese people of the remote North Sentinel Islands are likely the last pre-Neolithic tribe in the world, and possess a unique culture and way of life that should be cherished and protected," the motion says.

"Even small levels of migration would have a devastating and irreversible effect on the beautiful and unique culture and way of life of the Sentinelese people."

The One Nation leader tweeted the motion, questioning whether the Senate would support the "proud" Sentinelese people's strong border protections or condemn their "intolerant immigration policies" and "lack of diversity".

"We'll have to wait & see!" the One Nation leader posted.