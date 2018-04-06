Menu
Paul Kent: charges coming and Raiders could sack Wighton

The Canberra Raiders' Jack Wighton is being investigated by police.
by Staff writers

JACK Wighton missed the Raiders' win over the Bulldogs amid an off-field storm as police investigate a Canberra fight  the star fullback was allegedly involved in.

According to senior News Corp journalist Paul Kent, Wighton may have played his last game for the Green Machine, with the 25-year-old set to face charges that could result in his sacking from the club.

Details into the police investigation are still scarce but it is understood that allegations against Wighton come from an altercation that took place earlier this year, weeks before Canberra's season-opening loss to the Titans.

Wighton was a late withdrawal from the Raiders' Thursday night match with the Bulldogs after being named on Tuesday, although that might have been due to the arrival of his newborn child during the week.

Speaking on Fox League's Late Night with Matty Johns, Kent predicted the Raiders would lose Wighton for a significantly longer stint and perhaps even permanently.

"I think very soon charges will be laid and I think things are pretty grim there. I think the NRL will stand him down for the season and the Raiders might end up sacking him," Kent said.

Jack Wighton is potentially facing the sack from the Raiders.
Teenage gun Nick Cotric played superbly in his stand-in role as fullback on Thursday night but Kent said that if Wighton were to be sacked it would free up half his salary under the cap and allow Canberra to go to market for a replacement.

"(His salary) counts (in the cap) up until he's been paid," Kent said.

"So the NRL financial year runs from November 1 until October 31. We're now in (April) so let's say roughly six months into it, so six months of his wage will come of the cap."

Topics:  canberra raiders jack wighton nrl paul kent

