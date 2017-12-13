Patrick McCarthy has a spark for life

Name: Patrick McCarthy.

Occupation: Farm hand.

Age: 19.

Marital status: N/A.

What have you enjoyed most about your time volunteering at Woodlea Rural Fire Brigade? Learning new skills and meeting new people.

Why did you decide to join? I have always been interested in joining the fire brigade but I didn't know the rural fire brigade existed until a friend told me I should join.

Have you met anyone famous? Not yet.

What is your greatest accomplishments in life? Graduating high school with a good OP and having the discipline to go to the gym every day for a year without missing a day.

What's the best advice you've ever received?

Keep chasing your dream no matter how many obstacles get in your way.

What's the one thing you'd like to change in the world? I'd like to inspire the new generation to live healthy and fit lifestyles and teach young males to treat women with respect.

Notwithstanding the number, how old do you feel and why? 23.

What's your favourite hobby or recreation and why? Going to the gym because I just enjoy improving myself a little bit each day and seeing results when I look back.

What is your happiest childhood memory? Going to New Zealand with my sister, mother and grandmother.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district and why? Lake Apex, because it is very peaceful and you can go down there, run a few laps and do some exercise at the park or just go walk around and chill out.

What would you do if you won lotto? Put a deposit on a house and bank the rest.

Who are the people you most admire? I admire a lot of the music artists I listen to and social media stars that speak on real issues and use their platforms to help others through hard times.