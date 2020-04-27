Patients warned not to neglect their regular doctors visits

KEEP IT: Wright MP Scott Buchholz has urged residents to keep their appointments with their doctors. Picture: Dominic Elsome

KEEP IT: Wright MP Scott Buchholz has urged residents to keep their appointments with their doctors. Picture: Dominic Elsome

Lockyer Valley residents with chronic health conditions are being urged not to neglect their regular health care.

The warning comes as patients are urged to continue to consult with their doctors in order to best manage their condition.

Federal Member for Wright, Scott Buchholz said it was vitally important residents in the Lockyer Valley maintained their healthcare checks, especially those with chronic conditions or the elderly.

“My message to everyone is this, if you have a regular appointment with your doctor, please contact them and ask if this can be carried out using a telehealth consultation, it may not be necessary for a face-to-face consultation,” Mr Buchholz said.

“And, if you do need a face-to-face appointment, it is safe to attend. Follow all of the health precautions, such as rigorous hand washing, not touching your mouth, maintaining your distance and so on.

“While you are out, ask your doctor if you can get your flu shot on the same day. Not only does this save an extra trip, it also means you’re protecting yourself against regular flu – that’ll be good for you, our health system and health workers.”

To further stop the spread of COVID-19 Australians can now have their PBS medicines delivered to their home from their community pharmacy of their choice through the Australian Government COVID-19 Home Medicines Service.

“We know people are worried about being infected by coronavirus and taking that to their family. By staying home, as much as possible, you’re helping and you’re doing the right thing,” he said.

“For vulnerable people in our region, if you’re taking regular medication to manage a condition, please – make sure you continue to take it and fill your prescription.”

In response to the coronavirus, the Australian Government has expanded Medicare-subsidised telehealth services for all Australians and is providing extra incentives to general practitioners to support continued access to essential primary health services during the COVID-19 pandemic.