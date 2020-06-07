Menu
Fever Clinic.
COVID-19 patient voluntarily sought testing at fever clinic

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
6th Jun 2020 5:29 PM | Updated: 7th Jun 2020 7:46 AM
AFTER reportedly experiencing mild symptoms, Bundaberg's latest COVID-19 patient sought testing at the local fever clinic yesterday.

A Wide Bay Hospital and Health Services spokesperson said the man presented voluntarily for testing at the Bundaberg fever clinic Friday morning, after "experiencing only mild symptoms, and has been in isolation since".

The spokesperson said the man arrived in Bundaberg on Tuesday, June 2, and was likely infected by a confirmed case in Victoria.

"He has advised our health teams that he was not aware of any contact he may have had with confirmed cases there," the spokesperson said.

"Victoria Health has also indicated this individual was not initially identified as a close contact of their confirmed case.

"While there are border restrictions in place, there are exemptions. These include seasonal workers such as fruit pickers, to support the agriculture industry and help secure food supply."

In a media release, Victoria's Department of Health and Human Services said Victoria was working Queensland health authorities to trace potential contacts of a man who tested positive in Queensland yesterday.

"On Monday 1 June, the man caught a Skybus from Southern Cross Station to Melbourne Airport then flew to Queensland on Virgin flight VA313, which left Melbourne at 8am," the statement reads.

"He was likely infectious.

"The man is linked to a confirmed case from the Rydges on Swanston outbreak, but was not disclosed as a close contact so was not in quarantine when he left Victoria."

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service's COVID-19 fever clinics operate seven days a week in Bundaberg, Maryborough and Hervey Bay, from 9.30am-5.30pm.

