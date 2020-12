A patient has become trapped following a workplace accident off Mulgowie Rd. Picture: Alix Sweeney

A patient has become trapped following a workplace accident off Mulgowie Rd. Picture: Alix Sweeney

A RESCUE helicopter has been tasked to the scene of a vehicle and pedestrian accident, following a workplace incident in Mulgowie.

Paramedics, including critical care specialists, are attending to a patient who has become trapped in an accident on Monday morning at 5.45am.

It is believed the workplace is located off Mulgowie Rd.

More to come.