CRASH: A single vehicle crash has hospitalised one patient.

CRASH: A single vehicle crash has hospitalised one patient.

AN EARLY morning crash on a rural road has landed one person in hospital.

Paramedics responded to reports of a single vehicle crash in Gatton at 5.47am.

Crews assessed one patient at the scene on Tent Hill Creek road.

The Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed the patient was transported to the Gatton Hospital in a stable condition.