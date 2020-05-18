Menu
CRASH: A rescue helicopter flew a woman with head injuries to Princess Alexandra Hospital after she was involved in a single-vehicle rollover last night.
Patient flown to hospital after Mt Sylvia crash

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
18th May 2020 9:30 AM
A LATE-NIGHT crash in a Lockyer Valley town resulted in two patients being transported to hospital.

Paramedics, including critical care paramedics, and a rescue helicopter were sent to the scene of the single-vehicle rollover on Back Mount Sylvia Rd at 11.39pm last night.

A woman in her 30s, who suffered head injuries in the crash, was flown to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

A male in his 20s was transported by road to Ipswich Hospital.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said it was unclear what type of injuries the man had suffered.

