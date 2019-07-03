Menu
Police on scene at a crash at the intersection of Brightview Road and Lorikeet Road, Regency Downs.
Fatal crash in the Lockyer Valley

Dominic Elsome
3rd Jul 2019 6:37 PM

LATEST: ONE PERSON has died in a traffic crash in the Lockyer Valley.

The crash between a motorbike and a utility vehicle happened about 6pm Wednesday night at the intersection of Lorikeet Rd and Gehrke Rd, Regency Downs.

INITIAL: Emergency services are on scene at a serious traffic crash in the Lockyer Valley.

Crews were called at 6.05pm to reports of a traffic incident in Regency Downs.

A spokesperson for Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed three crews were attending a incident involving a vehicle and motorbike.

The spokesperson said crews are assessing one patient in a critical condition.

Another patient in a stable condition is complaining of neck pain. Police are also attending.

