Fatal crash in the Lockyer Valley

Police on scene at a crash at the intersection of Brightview Road and Lorikeet Road, Regency Downs.

LATEST: ONE PERSON has died in a traffic crash in the Lockyer Valley.

The crash between a motorbike and a utility vehicle happened about 6pm Wednesday night at the intersection of Lorikeet Rd and Gehrke Rd, Regency Downs.

INITIAL: Emergency services are on scene at a serious traffic crash in the Lockyer Valley.

Crews were called at 6.05pm to reports of a traffic incident in Regency Downs.

A spokesperson for Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed three crews were attending a incident involving a vehicle and motorbike.

The spokesperson said crews are assessing one patient in a critical condition.

Another patient in a stable condition is complaining of neck pain. Police are also attending.