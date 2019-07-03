Fatal crash in the Lockyer Valley
LATEST: ONE PERSON has died in a traffic crash in the Lockyer Valley.
The crash between a motorbike and a utility vehicle happened about 6pm Wednesday night at the intersection of Lorikeet Rd and Gehrke Rd, Regency Downs.
INITIAL: Emergency services are on scene at a serious traffic crash in the Lockyer Valley.
Crews were called at 6.05pm to reports of a traffic incident in Regency Downs.
A spokesperson for Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed three crews were attending a incident involving a vehicle and motorbike.
The spokesperson said crews are assessing one patient in a critical condition.
Another patient in a stable condition is complaining of neck pain. Police are also attending.