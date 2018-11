EMERGENCY: A patient in his 40s needed to be airlifted from a Mt Sylvia property yesterday after suffering a head injury.

A MAN had to be airlifted to hopital yesterday after falling from a horse on a Mount Sylvia property.

The incident occured at about 5.51pm yesterday evening at an address on Paradise Rd.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson confirmed a male patient in his 40s was unconscious for "some time”.

The patient was airlifted in a stable condition to the Princess Alexandra Hospital with a head injury.