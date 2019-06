A patient has been airlifted to hospital with serious burns after a fire in the Lockyer Valley this morning.

A male in his 40s was initially transported to the Gatton Hospital after a kitchen fire at a property on Rogers Dr, Gatton, at 7.40am.

He has since been airlifted to the Royal Brisbane Hospital with facial burns.

A spokesperson for the Queensland Ambulance Service said he was in a serious but stable condition.